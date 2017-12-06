4 Biotechs Facing Make-or-Break December Catalysts





The reason for the anxiety is the forthcoming catalysts in the companies, the results of which could send stocks up (giving cause for returned elation and goodwill) or send them tumbling down (accompanied no doubt by more of that recrimination, anger, and even greater anxiety).

The companies to which I refer are Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP), Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX), and Novavax (NVAX). I also include Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as a sort of Honorable Mention, since the company’s management had the audacity to announce a capital raise the day I wrote this.