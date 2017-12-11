3 Up-and-Coming Biotechs Facing a Critical 2018

Making the leap from clinical-stage to the commercial-stage drug isn't easy. It requires an entirely different set of experience to navigate the world of private and public payers and a big investment in sales and marketing to convince doctors to prescribe drugs. In 2018, we'll find out if Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX), Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP), and Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) have what it takes to succeed.

Expanding or not?

Keryx Pharmaceuticals didn't have a smooth time of it after it won FDA approval of Auryxia in 2014.