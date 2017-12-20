3 Therapeutic Areas to Keep an Eye on in 2018

Although there are still a few days left for the year to end, 2017 has turned out to be pretty good for the pharma and biotech sector where FDA approvals are concerned. Till date, the regulatory agency has given its nod to 43 novel drugs, well above the 22 drugs approved last year. Immuno-oncology was a key focus area in 2017, whether it was to do with scientific conferences, clinical trial collaborations, acquisitions or FDA approvals.