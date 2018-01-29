3 Small Biotechs Big Drugmakers are Making Googly Eyes At
Published: Jan 29, 2018
2018 just might be the best time to be a small biotech -- and own shares of small biotech stocks -- than ever before. Despite a couple of noteworthy deals, last year was relatively quiet on the mergers and acquisitions front in the biopharmaceutical industry. But now, large companies can bring more cash back into the U.S. at lower tax rates thanks to corporate tax reform. And many of them are itching to spend some of that money.
We've already seen several significant acquisitions in just the first few weeks of 2018.