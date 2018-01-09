3 Must-Buy Biotech Stocks for January





If you're wanting to start the new year off with solid growth potential, the healthcare sector is the place to look.

According to data from Standard & Poor's, through Sept. 30, 2017, healthcare was the second-best performing sector on a percentage basis, out of 10 sectors, in five of the past 10 years. It came in third in two additional years. That's seven out of the past 10 years that healthcare was a top-three-performing sector. Those are figures growth investors have banked on and will probably continue to lean on in the future.