3 Biotechs to Load Up on This Holiday Season



Black Friday is past. So is Cyber Monday. But it's not too late to buy one of the best Christmas gifts of all -- biotech stocks. Even if your family and friends might prefer other kinds of presents, you could always treat yourself to a nice, shiny biotech stock with great growth prospects.

I think there are three biotech stocks, in particular, that look like good picks. Here's why bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) should be great biotech stocks to buy in December.