3 Biotechs That Have Investors Grinning at Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

Anyone who has been holding onto shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), or Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) will have plenty to say when it's their turn to share at the dinner table this Thanksgiving.

Surprisingly positive trial results for experimental cancer therapies helped shares of all three of these biotechs soar in 2017. Here's a closer look at what helped these stocks generate massive returns this year.