3 Biotechs That Could Outperform in 2018





Biotechnology stocks performed exceptionally well last year, and this positive trend appears set to continue in 2018. As such, investors may want to kick off the new year by adding some of these high-growth equities to their portfolios.

Which biotech stocks are poised to surge higher in 2018? My top three biotech stock picks this year are Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). Here's why.