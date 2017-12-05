3 Biotech Stocks That Exploded in 2017



The stock market continues to put on a clinic about how to stomp all over expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 25% this year and the S&P 500 is 20% higher, but stack them up next to Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Esperion Therapeutics.(NASDAQ:ESPR), and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), and the market index returns look quaint.

Let's look more closely at these three biotechs to see whether there's any more room to run after quadrupling so far in 2017.