Filter News

3 Biotech Stocks That Exploded in 2017

Published: Dec 05, 2017

Stock3
The stock market continues to put on a clinic about how to stomp all over expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 25% this year and the S&P 500 is 20% higher, but stack them up next to Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Esperion Therapeutics.(NASDAQ:ESPR), and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), and the market index returns look quaint.

Let's look more closely at these three biotechs to see whether there's any more room to run after quadrupling so far in 2017.

Related links

Back to news