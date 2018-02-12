3 Biotech Gems to Stock Up on This Month





The recent market downturn has created some great buying opportunity for opportunistic healthcare investors. But which stocks can be safely purchased today? We asked a team of healthcare investors to weigh in, and they picked AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Mylan Laboratories (NASDAQ:MYL), IQVIA (NYSE:IQV).

Everyone Can Love This Stock

Keith Speights (AbbVie): Some stocks don't appeal to every kind of investor. In fact, it's unusual to find a stock that does have such an appeal. However, I think AbbVie does. It's a stock everybody can love.