3 Best Biotherapeutics Stocks to Buy Right Now





There are fewer true biotherapeutics available than you might think. Biotherapeutics, also known as biologics, include any type of medical treatment that is either produced by or involves living cells. In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 22 biotherapeutics, and that was an increase from the 15 biotherapeutics approved in the previous year.

But many companies are in the process of developing biotherapeutics that could reach the market over the next few years. As of June 2017, there were more than 2,700 biotherapeutics in development targeting treatment of eight major therapeutic categories.