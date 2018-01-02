23AndMe Launches Massive Study on How Genes Affect Weight Loss





Just in time for the annual tradition of making (and breaking) New Year resolutions, genetic testing business 23andMe has kicked off recruitment for a 100,000-person study of weight loss and what genetics may or may not have to do with it, according to a blog post on its website.

Liana Del Gobb, lead scientist for the “Weight Loss Intervention Study”, said the goal is to understand the genetic, demographic, psychosocial, and behavioral characteristics that predict successful weight loss. Although the ‘counting calories, eating in moderation, and exercising more’ mantra hasn’t gone out of style just yet, 23andMe is one of several companies that is keen to better understand how lifestyle, environment, and genetics impact weight management.