2 Underappreciated Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2018

Value stocks, or stocks with solid fundamentals but lower valuations than their peers, have historically outperformed growth stocks by a wide margin. If fact, value stocks have appreciated at a faster rate than growth stocks in both boom and bust markets.

While the exact mechanism underlying this pattern remains a hot topic of debate in both academic and financial circles, there's no doubt that value investing is the only tried and true method of producing market-beating returns on a consistent basis.

As such, I think investors may want to consider adding Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP), and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to their portfolios in 2018.