2 Bay Area Biotechs Expected to Grow 67% or Up Over the Next Five Years



I'm constantly scanning the market for stocks that promise hyper growth in the years ahead. One tool that I use to find these high growth companies is Finviz. With that in mind, I recently ran a screen on Finviz searching for the following attributes:

Market cap larger than $300 million.

Profitable on a trailing and forward basis.

Based in the U.S.

From there, I simply sorted by projected earnings-growth rate over the coming five years. These criteria identified three stocks -- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) -- that all are expected to grow EPS in excess of 67% annually over the next five years.