After the Iranian revolution, Nazli Azimi, 48, came to the U.S. on a student visa. She’s now CEO of Bioniz Therapeutics, an Irvine, CA biotech company with $20 million in venture funding that’s developing new types of drugs to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases like celiac and alopecia. Her theory: attack so-called cytokines, the multiple proteins that block immune pathways.