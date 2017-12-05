1-Year old Biotech Startup LifeOmic to Create 225 Jobs at New HQ



LifeOmic Inc., the biotech startup founded a year ago by prominent local tech entrepreneur Don Brown, plans to spend more than $16 million to equip its headquarters at the IU Emerging Technology Center where it would hire 225 highly-paid employees over the next five years.

The Indianapolis-based company, which provides cloud storage to medical users, is seeking about $9.1 million in tax breaks and incentives to lease and equip 41,640 square feet of space at its offices at 351 W. 10th St., near the IUPUI campus.

According to filings with the city of Indianapolis, LifeOmic plans to hire 225 local employees by the end of 2023 with an average salary of $75 per hour, or roughly $156,000 per year.