How Amicus CEO Personally Appealed to FDA Head to Get Migalastat Back on Track





Five days after Scott Gottlieb was sworn in as head of the FDA last May, Amicus Therapeutics CEO John Crowley was personally lobbying him to reverse a stinging rejection of migalastat, his new drug for rare cases of Fabry disease.

He overnighted a letter — obtained by the Project on Government Oversight — to Gottlieb explaining that the company had determined that it would take an extraordinary 5 to 7 years to complete a Phase III study of gastrointestinal symptoms that the agency had determined would be required before it could consider offering a green light for marketing. That would not be feasible in a reasonable amount of time, he added. And he reviewed new data that had been shared with CDER director Janet Woodcock at her request.