FDA Slaps Warning on San Diego's Imprimis Over Eye Drug Advertising





Jan 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. accusing it of making false or misleading claims that its compounded eye medications had the agency’s approval.

The Dec. 21 letter to San Diego-based Imprimis was posted on the FDA’s website on Tuesday. Imprimis is contesting a lawsuit by rival Allergan Plc over allegations it is illegally selling and advertising unapproved drugs.

The FDA’s letter focused on ”Dropless Therapy,“ ”LessDrops, “Simple Drops” and “Klarity C-Drops,” used in connection with eye surgery made by Imprimis compounding pharmacies that do not make FDA-approved drugs.