Almac Discovery and Merck Partner to Develop Inhibitors Against DUB Targets

Almac Discovery announced today that it has entered a research collaboration agreement with Merck. Together, the companies will focus on the generation of novel small molecule inhibitors against specified deubiquitinase (DUB) targets, specifically for the treatment of neurodegenerative and other diseases.

“We are delighted to have signed our latest research collaboration agreement with such an experienced and renowned leader in research,” said Dr. Stephen Barr, Managing Director & President, Almac Discovery. “Both MSD and Almac are aligned in our missions to develop treatments for illnesses that represent areas of significant unmet medical need.”

Almac already uses Ubi-Plex, its drug finding platform, to identify and develop novel inhibitors against a number of therapeutically relevant DUBs. Under this research collaboration agreement, Ubi-Plex may be utilized to generate novel drug candidates that target unmet needs in several therapeutic areas.

“Establishing external collaborations is an integral part of our strategy to drive medical advances against some of the most challenging diseases facing ageing populations,” said Dr. Fiona Marshall, Vice President, Head of Neuroscience Discovery and Head of Discovery Science at MSD UK. “We look forward to working with scientists at Almac to evaluate the potential of novel small molecule deubiquitinase inhibitors.”

To begin, Merck and Almac Discovery will collaborate in a two-year research program to identify and progress novel, potent and selective small molecule inhibitors. During this period, MSD will be responsible for carrying out lead optimization, preclinical and clinical development and commercialization.

“The Almac Discovery team are looking forward to working with MSD to prosecute this exciting target class, with a view to developing much needed new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases,” said Prof. Tim Harrison, Vice President Drug Discovery, Almac Discovery.

Under the terms of the agreement, Almac Discovery will receive an upfront license fee and research funding from MSD. However, the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Last March, Almac Discovery was able to present its research on DUBs at the American Association of Cancer Research Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. Specifically, the company had the opportunity to share its information on deubiquitinase mediated protein degradation and homeostasis.

DUBs are proteases that catalyze the de-ubiquitination of protein substrates and provide a way to regulate protein homeostasis. Because ubiquitination also impacts several regulatory functions, the inhibition of DUBs provides an opportunity to manipulate cellular processes.

Almac Discovery was one of the first companies to identify selective inhibitors of ubiquitin-specific protease 7 (USP7).

“The DUBs represent an underexplored and exciting target class that has attracted considerable attention recently,” Harrison said back in 2017. “The identification of highly potent, selective inhibitors will allow us to further define the therapeutic potential of USP7.”

Almac Discovery was launched by the Almac Group back in 2008, with a focus on oncology. The goal was to focus exclusively on the discovery and development of “novel and innovative approaches” to cancer treatment.

“The launch of Almac Discovery is an exciting opportunity to drive forward a dedicated effort toward the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer,” said Sir Allen McClay, Chairman and Founder of the Almac Group. “Almac Discovery provides us the opportunity to build upon the strong research base already established within the academic community within Northern Ireland in the basic biology of cancer, and make a real and lasting contribution towards the advancement of human health.”