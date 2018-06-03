3 Tips to Overcoming Fear Throughout Your Career

How serious are you about your career development? It could be a new job, promotion, or finally aligning yourself with the organization you’ve been dreaming about for years. Most professionals will talk a lot about things they claim to want, but not actually do anything about it. The two main obstacles that challenge life science professionals are that the person doesn’t actually know how to accomplish their goal or they are afraid of the sacrifices necessary to achieve it. With information being readily available online, it’s relatively simple to get a basic idea of how to start a project. However, most people let fear stop them from achieving career success.

What if you weren’t afraid to ask for a raise, work towards earning a promotion, or quit your job? How would your life change? For many professionals this means making more money and being happier in the workplace. So why is it so difficult to overcome your fears? Maybe you don’t know anyone who’s been successful with what you’re trying to do. It’s possible everyone in your life says that your goal isn’t realistic. You might not have a solid plan and the support to see it through. Whatever’s been stopping you in the past doesn’t have to dictate your future. You can use these tips in many situations to overcome fear throughout your career!

Get Support

It’s imperative that you have a solid support system to help you stay motivated and assist in new creative ways. You don’t have to try to do everything yourself! Many professionals have ambitious goals, but when they’re already overworked adding something else to their plate can seem like a nightmare. Fear quickly sets in and they quit on themselves. Friends and family are great to talk to about your goals, but their input can often be detrimental if they don’t have relevant experience. Talking to a mentor or career coach can assist in putting things into perspective and be invaluable.

Be Prepared

Do you know all of the skills and requirements necessary for the new position you’re targeting? Are you prepared to ace an interview? Do you have the knowledge and skillset needed to complete the tasks as part of your dream job? The majority of people are “winging it” through life. They wish and hope for things without taking the right steps to actually be successful. Being able to create a realistic plan and execute it is an invaluable skill that can generate positive results. The acts of planning, brainstorming, and preparing also help to lessen fears around taking action.

Embrace Uncertainty

How do you feel when you don’t know all of the answers or how things will turn out? Most life science professionals would answer with some mixture of worry, anxiety, and fear. It’s completely natural to be afraid and have doubts, but you don’t have to let that prevent you from having the career and life you desire. Accepting and embracing uncertainty is one of the hardest things to do. Having faith and the knowledge that you are prepared for situations, can help you move through the fear.

How serious are you about your goals? If you are dead set on achieving them, knowing how to challenge your fears will benefit you every step of the way. Focus on getting support, being prepared, and embracing the uncertainty of circumstances. You don’t have to spend your time dreaming about what you want; you can start making it a reality. What fears do you have that you can challenge right now?

Porschia Parker is a Certified Coach, Professional Resume Writer, and Founder of Fly High Coaching. She empowers ambitious professionals and motivated executives to add $10K on average to their salaries.