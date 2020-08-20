Filter News

2020 BioSpace Life Sciences Diversity and Inclusion Survey

Published: Aug 20, 2020 By BioSpace Editorial Staff

Diversity and Inclusion Survey

How diverse is the life sciences industry? 

With our Diversity and Inclusion Survey, we've set out to answer this question in a multitude of areas: religion, sexual orientation, political affiliation, gender identity, and more. 

Plus, we want to know how you perceive the diversity and inclusiveness of the industry. 

Complete this confidential survey and enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card.  Click below to start the survey now!

 

You can see the survey terms and conditions here

 

