2020 BioSpace Life Sciences Diversity and Inclusion Survey

How diverse is the life sciences industry?

With our Diversity and Inclusion Survey, we've set out to answer this question in a multitude of areas: religion, sexual orientation, political affiliation, gender identity, and more.

Plus, we want to know how you perceive the diversity and inclusiveness of the industry.

Complete this confidential survey and enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card. Click below to start the survey now!

Take the Survey Now

You can see the survey terms and conditions here.