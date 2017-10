Will Biotech Continue To Boom?

Biotechs have surged in 2017 - how much higher can they fly?



Avisol Capital Partners joins the Roundtable to discuss their approach to biotech valuations and the warning signs they look for in the stocks they research.



They also opine on Celyad and CAR-T, and the near-term future of the biotech sector as a whole.

