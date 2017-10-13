Baxter International (BAX) Expects Hit on Q4 Revenue Due to Hurricane Maria

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) today shared updates regarding
recovery efforts following the impact of Hurricane Maria on its Puerto
Rico operations. While the company currently anticipates a reduction in
revenue for fourth quarter 2017 as a result of the storm, the company
expects to mitigate the related earnings impact through positive
performance in other areas of the business. The company will provide its
financial outlook for the fourth quarter on its third quarter earnings
conference call scheduled for October 25, 2017.
Baxter’s three Puerto Rico manufacturing sites sustained minimal
structural damage from the impact of Hurricane Maria, and limited
production activities resumed across its facilities within one week of
the storm. Manufacturing operations are being driven by diesel
generators designed to power the facilities and satellite communications
are also being used to restore connectivity and support plant operations.
Baxter appreciates the support and assistance of local and national
government agencies and is coordinating with infrastructure providers to
advance restoration activities for power, communications and
transportation.
Supporting Product Supply
Baxter remains focused on helping ensure patients have continued access
to the products and therapies they need. In Puerto Rico, Baxter
manufactures products used across the hospital setting, from premixed
injectables to products used in the delivery of medications. The
medications made in Puerto Rico are small volume parenterals, such as
50mL and 100mL presentations (brand names Mini-Bag and Mini-Bag +).
These products are used primarily in the pharmacy to compound or admix a
medication or to aid in the delivery of medication. Baxter is working
closely with customers and has taken proactive steps to responsibly
manage inventory distribution as its Puerto Rico operations continue to
ramp up production.
Baxter has activated a global response to support recovery from the
devastating impact of the natural disasters in Puerto Rico. In advance
of the hurricanes, Baxter implemented a hurricane preparedness plan to
help mitigate potential impact, including proactively moving some
finished product off the island and into secure storage. Baxter is also
delivering products to customers on the island to help address patient
need. Additionally, Baxter has been working with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) and has recently been granted regulatory discretion
for temporary special importation of certain products from Baxter
facilities in Ireland and Australia to help support product supply for
the U.S. market. While these actions will help mitigate some of the
projected shortfall in supply, they will not be adequate to fully bridge
the gap in the near term. Baxter will continue to do everything it can
to ramp up production in Puerto Rico in the weeks ahead and, with the
support of special importation granting from FDA, continue to utilize
its other facilities to help address product demand in the United States.
Contrary to select media reports, the company does not manufacture large
volume sterile solutions (often referred to as “saline” or IV fluids),
such as its 1 liter IV solutions, in Puerto Rico; production of these
products is therefore not impacted by the storms and product is
available to contracted customers.
Efforts to Support Employees and Communities in Puerto Rico
The safety of Baxter’s employees, their families and the community has
been paramount. Baxter has confirmed the well-being of nearly all of its
more than 2,000 Puerto Rico-based employees. Despite the devastating
impact of the hurricane to their families and communities, a majority of
employees have returned to work making products to support healthcare
providers and meet the needs of patients.
Baxter is helping employees procure necessities such as gas, food, water
and toiletries, and coordinated multiple daily flights in the
hurricane’s immediate aftermath to transport ~25,000 pounds of needed
supplies for employees. Additionally, the company has established the
Baxter Employee Disaster Relief Fund, where 100 percent of all employee
contributions will go to assisting colleagues in need.
Between the Baxter International Foundation and the generosity of Baxter
employees, approximately $3.5 million has been contributed to disaster
relief efforts generally over the last several weeks, supporting those
impacted by all of the recent natural disasters affecting the Caribbean
islands, Mexico and the southern U.S. Additionally, Baxter has partnered
with Americares and Direct Relief to pre-position Baxter products to be
first on the scene in times of disaster.
Across communities in Puerto Rico, Baxter employees can also be found
supporting their neighbors – supplying water and ice, providing access
to heavy machinery and safety gear, preparing and distributing thousands
of meals and providing fuel to help keep a local hospital running, among
others.
“The devastation of Hurricane Maria is heartbreaking and tragic,” said
José (Joe) E. Almeida, Baxter chairman and chief executive officer. “I
met recently with many of our dedicated employees in Puerto Rico, and I
am both inspired and humbled by their commitment to our mission, our
patients, their communities and each other in the face of the
unimaginable damage and loss they’ve experienced. Our mission to save
and sustain lives calls on us to give back in times of crisis; Puerto
Rico has our support.”
About Baxter
Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital
products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile IV
solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition; surgery
products and anesthetics; and pharmacy automation, software and
services. The company’s global footprint and the critical nature of its
products and services play a key role in expanding access to healthcare
in emerging and developed countries. Baxter’s employees worldwide are
building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to
advance the next generation of healthcare innovations that enable
patient care.
This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the
company’s financial results, including estimates regarding the estimated
impact of Hurricane Maria on its fourth quarter 2017 revenues and the
related impact on its earnings. The statements are based on assumptions
about many important factors, including the following, which could cause
actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements: demand for and market acceptance of risks for new and
existing products, and the impact of those products on quality or
patient safety concerns; product development risks; product quality or
patient safety concerns; future actions of regulatory bodies and other
governmental authorities, including the FDA, the Department of Justice,
the New York Attorney General and foreign regulatory agencies (including
with respect to the granting of temporary importation approvals);
failures with respect to compliance programs; future actions of third
parties, including payers; U.S. healthcare reform and other global
austerity measures; pricing, reimbursement, taxation and rebate policies
of government agencies and private payers; the impact of competitive
products and pricing, including generic competition, drug reimportation
and disruptive technologies; global, trade and tax policies; accurate
identification of and execution on business development and R&D
opportunities and realization of anticipated benefits (including the
recent acquisition of Claris Injectables in July 2017); fluctuations in
supply and demand (including as a result of natural disaster or
otherwise); the availability of acceptable raw materials and component
supply; the inability to create timely production capacity or other
manufacturing supply difficulties; the ability to achieve the intended
results associated with the separation of the biopharmaceutical and
medical products businesses; the ability to enforce owned or in-licensed
patents or the patents of third parties preventing or restricting
manufacture, sale or use of affected products or technology; the impact
of global economic conditions; fluctuations in foreign exchange and
interest rates; any change in law concerning the taxation of income,
including income earned outside the United States; actions taken by tax
authorities in connection with ongoing tax audits; breaches or failures
of the company’s information technology systems; loss of key employees
or inability to identify and recruit new employees; the outcome of
pending or future litigation; the adequacy of the company’s cash flows
from operations to meet its ongoing cash obligations and fund its
investment program; and other risks identified in Baxter’s most recent
filing on Form 10-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission
filings, all of which are available on Baxter’s website. Baxter does not
undertake to update its forward-looking statements.