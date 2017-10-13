Employer:
80.5
News
Boston Scientific
(
BSX
),
Mayo Clinic
File Joint Patent App for Self-Centering TAVR Cath
10/13/2017 6:55:57 AM
An intellectual property collaboration between the Mayo Clinic and Boston Scientific to speed the development of new medical devices was announced with fanfare last year: The two parties promised to create innovative solutions to “pressing medical problems” with funds made available thanks to a two-year suspension of the 2.3 percent federal medical device tax.
At the top of the list of touted projects was a new type of catheter designed to allow heart surgeons to become much more efficient when performing aortic valve replacements. Now, in a sign of progress for the collaboration, the company and the clinic have jointly filed a patent application for the new device.
Read at
Twin Cities [Reg. Required]
