We May Soon Have Our First $1 Million Drug. Who Will Pay For It? And How?

Gene therapy has the potential to be a one-shot treatment that could reverse blindness, restore blood clotting function to hemophiliacs, or even cure rare diseases outright. But what kind of price tag comes with that promise — and who will pay for it?

