Fertility Tests Are A Waste Of Money: Ovarian Reserve Debunked By NIH
10/13/2017 6:13:34 AM
Many women rely on fertility tests to help them have a baby. But the popular diagnostics might not be as useful as they’re hyped up to be. In fact, some of the tests may even be ineffective, according to new research.
One of the common types of tests measures a woman’s “ovarian reserve,” which refers to the supply of available eggs in her ovaries. With more women waiting to get pregnant until their 30s and 40s, tests like this are tantalizing.
