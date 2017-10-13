|
Virtual Humans Work Better Than Current Ways To Identify Post-Traumatic Stress In Soldiers, USC Study Reveals
10/13/2017 5:58:35 AM
Soldiers are more likely to open up about post-traumatic stress when interviewed by a virtual interviewer than by taking a survey, finds a study published today in open-access journal Frontiers in Robotics and AI. A computer-generated 'human' interviewer combines the advantages of anonymity with social connection and rapport, which could help soldiers to reveal more about their mental health symptoms.
