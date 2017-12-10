Promega Corporation, CEO Linton Return Fire in Legal Battle with Shareholders

Linton Return Fire in Legal Battle with Shareholders Promega Corporation , CEOReturn Fire in Legal Battle with Shareholders

A little over a year after a group of shareholders of the life sciences supplies business Promega sued the company, alleging malfeasance by founder and CEO Bill Linton, Promega has begun sharing its side of the story.



In multiple counterclaims filed recently in Dane County Circuit Court, lawyers representing Fitchburg, WI-based Promega accuse some of the shareholders who brought suit against the company in July 2016 of conspiracy, fraud, and racketeering, and claim they were allegedly double-dealing in communications with fellow shareholders and leaders at Promega, and concealing their true motives.

