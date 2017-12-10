 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
An Anarchist Takes On The Drug Industry — By Teaching Patients To Make Their Own Meds



10/12/2017 7:05:43 AM

MENLO PARK, Calif. — The anarchist grew animated as he explained his plan to subvert a pillar of global capitalism by teaching the poor to make their own medicines — pharmaceutical industry patents be damned.

Then he took another sip from a flute of Taittinger Champagne.

Swaggering, charismatic, and complex, Michael Laufer has become a fixture in the growing biohacker movement ever since he published plans last year for a do-it-yourself EpiPencil — a $35 alternative to the pricey EpiPen.

Read at STAT


