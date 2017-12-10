A 31-Year-Old Built A Material That Could Change The Way We Reconstruct And Heal The Body

A company developing a honey-like substance to heal wounds and reconstruct tissue is hoping to change the way we approach certain surgeries.



Gecko Biomedical is a Paris-based company that got its start in 2013. Maria Pereira, Gecko's chief innovation officer and one of Business Insider's top leaders under 40 in biotech and pharma, developed the technology during her work as a Ph.D. student in bioengineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

