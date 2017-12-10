 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Scientists Just Used Brain Stimulation To Change How People Think, Boston University Study Reveals



10/12/2017 6:04:28 AM

A team of researchers from Boston University (BU) have explored the possibility of enhancing a person’s ability to learn and control their behavior — in short, to change how people think — by stimulating the brain.

BU researcher Robert Reinhart used a new form of brain stimulation, called high-definition transcranial alternating current stimulation (HD-tACS), to “turbo charge” two brain regions that influence how we learn.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 