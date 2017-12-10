Scientists Just Used Brain Stimulation To Change How People Think, Boston University Study Reveals

A team of researchers from Boston University (BU) have explored the possibility of enhancing a person’s ability to learn and control their behavior — in short, to change how people think — by stimulating the brain.



BU researcher Robert Reinhart used a new form of brain stimulation, called high-definition transcranial alternating current stimulation (HD-tACS), to “turbo charge” two brain regions that influence how we learn.

