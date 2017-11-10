|
Why Technology Transfer Could Be A Great Career Path For Life Science Scientists
Technology transfer, also known as commercialization, is an industry-university collaboration where the scientific ideas and discoveries from an academic institution are negotiated and transferred to industry.
The role of the Technology Transfer Officer is to promote available interesting technologies and facilitate this process of out-licensing of technologies to prospective industry partners.
Universities do not have the capability to commercialize their inventions on their own.
