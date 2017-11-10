What Happens When Scientists Change Their R&D Focus

Ali Salanti was studying malaria when an unexpected discovery led him into cancer research. Although a move this dramatic is unusual, many scientists reorient their research in ways that affect their students, collaborators, and institutions. This prompts the question, why deliberately move into a new field? What are the risks and benefits of taking such a step? And what factors are important to consider before doing so?

Read at Science AAAS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus