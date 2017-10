What It's Like To Work At Bio-Rad

An interview with Karin Weigelt, Ph.D.



What is your name, your full job title, and the full name of the company you work for?



Karin Weigelt, Account Manager, Life Sciences Division, Bio-Rad Laboratories, 2 years and 1 month.

Read at News Release

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus