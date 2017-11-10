 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Gentris Corporation And Shanghai Institute Sign MOU For Biomarker Collaboration



10/11/2017 9:21:15 AM

Gentris® Corporation, a US company focused on the use of genomic biomarkers in clinical studies, signed a MOU to form a biomarker collaboration with the Shanghai Institutes of Preventative Medicine. The collaboration's goal is to discover new biomarkers. It will develop translational research and epidemiological projects based on pharmacogenomics and provide clinical sample banking, which are services that Gentris provides to US clients for clinical trials and genomic biomarker programs.

