Medtronic ( MDT )'s Santa Rosa Buildings Still Standing

Amid stark scenes of residential neighborhoods in northern California reduced to cinders, medical device maker Medtronic said Tuesday that its two buildings in fire-ravaged Santa Rosa, Calif., are still standing but inaccessible for the time being.



"We have some initial, positive observations of our Fountaingrove and Coffey Lane facilities, which were at most risk of being impacted by the fires. We are working to gain additional information regarding the specific impacts and damages sustained," Medtronic spokesman Fernando Vivanco wrote in an e-mail to the Star Tribune. "We will have additional information on site impacts once we can gain access to facilities."

Read at Star Tribune

