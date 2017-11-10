 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Reasons Why Pfizer (PFE) Investors Will Win With A Consumer Business Sale Or Spinoff



10/11/2017 7:03:42 AM

Nearly a year ago, reports surfaced that Pfizer was considering selling or spinning off its consumer healthcare business. But those were just reports. Nothing happened -- until now.

On Tuesday, Pfizer officially announced that it was "reviewing strategic alternatives" for its consumer healthcare business. Those alternatives include a sale, a spinoff, or ultimately keeping the business within Pfizer. Shareholders should be cheering for the first two options. Here are three reasons why Pfizer investors will win if the company decides to sell or spin off its consumer business.

Read at Motley Fool


