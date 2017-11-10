 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
These Biotech Stocks Are Pricey, but Investors Can Still Buy Them



10/11/2017 6:48:32 AM

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) are two fast-growing biotech stocks that are trading at price-to-sales multiples north of 50, yet biotech investors may still want to add them to their portfolios despite their sky-high valuations. Both companies already market fast-growing, FDA-approved drugs and each is developing new drugs for rare diseases that could significantly expand their peak sales opportunity.

Read at Motley Fool


