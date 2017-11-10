5 Biotech Stocks That Could Win Big In Q3

Pharma and biotech stocks started 2017 on a strong note with this part of the market remaining in favor as the year progresses. So far this year, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the NYSE ARCA Pharmaceutical Index are up 25.6% and 14.6%, respectively.



With investors being more comfortable with the drug pricing scenario, focus has shifted to the fundamentals of the sector. Although the drug pricing issue will remain a headwind, expectations are that steps taken by the Trump administration to drive down drug prices will not be as draconian as previously expected.

Read at News Release

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus