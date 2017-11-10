 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Varian Medical Systems (VAR): Dominant Moat Growth Driver



10/11/2017 6:17:08 AM

Varian Medical Systems (VAR) enjoys dominant market share and extensive intellectual property rights in radiotherapy which will combine to drive continued strong growth for years to come. Given its strong market position and pristine balance sheet, VAR is a great business that investors should follow and add at an attractive price.

