Gottlieb Enjoys His FDA Gig, But Stays Mum When Asked About A Possible HHS Promotion



10/11/2017 6:10:36 AM

(Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, considered a potential successor to recently departed Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, said on Tuesday he believed he could best serve the Trump administration in his current role.

“I feel like I want to continue to follow through on the policies we’ve put out and it’s where I think I can be most effective,” Gottlieb told Reuters in an interview in New York.

He declined to say whether he had been approached about the job by the White House. “I‘m not going to get into private discussions I might have had around that,” he said.

