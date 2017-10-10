 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Rotating FDA Inspectors At Manufacturers Could Reduce Medical Device Recall Rate: Report



10/10/2017 8:21:14 AM

US-based medical device manufacturing plants could experience a 20% decrease in recalls if US FDA investigators inspect the facilities on a rotating schedule, according to a new study.



