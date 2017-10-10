|
House Bill Calls For New FDA-Led Medical Device Cybersecurity Panel
10/10/2017 8:18:54 AM
Republican representatives David Trott (R-MI) and Susan Brooks (R-IN) last week introduced a bill calling for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to lead a new public-private working group on medical device cybersecurity.
The bill, known as the Internet of Medical Things Resilience Partnership Act, calls on FDA to set up a working group with representatives from other federal agencies, industry and academia to "develop recommendations for voluntary frameworks and guidelines to increase the security and resilience of networked medical devices."
In recent years FDA has increased its focus on device cybersecurity.
