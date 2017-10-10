 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

House Bill Calls For New FDA-Led Medical Device Cybersecurity Panel



10/10/2017 8:18:54 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Republican representatives David Trott (R-MI) and Susan Brooks (R-IN) last week introduced a bill calling for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to lead a new public-private working group on medical device cybersecurity.

The bill, known as the Internet of Medical Things Resilience Partnership Act, calls on FDA to set up a working group with representatives from other federal agencies, industry and academia to "develop recommendations for voluntary frameworks and guidelines to increase the security and resilience of networked medical devices."

In recent years FDA has increased its focus on device cybersecurity.

Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 