As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s Animas Shuts Down, Insulet (PODD) Eyes Its Customers



10/10/2017 7:34:20 AM

Just days after Johnson & Johnson revealed that it plans to shut down its 410-worker Animas insulin pump subsidiary, Insulet said it would offer existing Animas insulin pump users a free trial of the company’s Omnipod system.

Insulet’s Welcome Program includes a free Omnipod tubeless insulin delivery system, built-in blood glucose meter and 30 days of supplies at not cost to the user.

“We are offering this program to help ensure people with diabetes have a choice when it comes to their treatment options,” chief commercial officer Bret Christensen said in prepared remarks.

