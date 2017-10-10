 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Medtronic (MDT) Takes a $250 Million HIt From Natural Disasters



10/10/2017 6:51:49 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Hurricane damage in Puerto Rico and wildfires rampaging in Northern California put a hit on Medtronic in recent weeks, with the company estimating a $250 million hit from Hurricane Maria and evacuating facilities in Sonoma County, Calif.

Maria delivers a $250m hit

Fridley, Minn.-based Medtronic said last week that Maria damaged each of its plants in Puerto Rico, operated across all four of its divisions. Although all sites are partially up and running and limited production began Oct. 2, the company said it expects to take a $250 million hit to both sales and adjusted profits during its fiscal second quarter ending Oct. 27.

Read at MassDevice


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 