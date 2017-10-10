|
Medtronic (MDT) Takes a $250 Million HIt From Natural Disasters
Hurricane damage in Puerto Rico and wildfires rampaging in Northern California put a hit on Medtronic in recent weeks, with the company estimating a $250 million hit from Hurricane Maria and evacuating facilities in Sonoma County, Calif.
Maria delivers a $250m hit
Fridley, Minn.-based Medtronic said last week that Maria damaged each of its plants in Puerto Rico, operated across all four of its divisions. Although all sites are partially up and running and limited production began Oct. 2, the company said it expects to take a $250 million hit to both sales and adjusted profits during its fiscal second quarter ending Oct. 27.
