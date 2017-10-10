Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
California Signs Drug Pricing Transparency Law And Ticks Off Pharma
Tweet
10/10/2017 6:46:28 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
(Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown on Monday signed state legislation requiring drug companies to report certain price hikes for prescription medicines in a move that could set a model for other states to follow.
The law, which aims to provide more transparency around pharmaceutical and biotech company pricing methods for their medicines, requires drug manufacturers to give a 60-day notice if prices are raised more than 16 percent over a two-year period. The law also requires health plans and insurers to file annual reports outlining how drug costs affect healthcare premiums in California.
Read at
Los Angeles Times
Read at
Reuters
Read at
Bloomberg
Read at
Washington Post
Related News
Pharma Bro Says Prison Is 'Not That Awful,' Is Mentoring Fellow Inmates
Pfizer
(PFE) Exposes The Sordid Underbelly Of Drug Prices
Outrage Leads Senator to Draft Bill in Response to
Allergan
(AGN)'s 'Should-be-Illegal' Patent Maneuver
5 Ways Pharma Is Misleading The Public On The Cost Of Prescription Drugs
Scandal-Ridden
INSYS
Replaced 90% of Its Original Sales Force in Makeover
The Maker Of Botox Has Turned To The Oldest Trick In The Book To Save Its Cratering Stock
New Jersey Sues Fentanyl Maker, Calls Its Conduct 'Evil'
Baxter International
(BAX) Launches First 3-In-1 Set For Use In Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy And Sepsis Management Protocols
Biotech Founded By Pharma Bro
Shkreli
Escapes $43 Million Lawsuit
AbbVie
(ABBV) Ordered To Pay $140 Million In Damages To Man Injured By Drug AndroGel
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Los Angeles Times
•
Reuters
•
Bloomberg
•
Washington Post
•
Biotech/Pharma - Legal
•
Clinical - Drug Product News