How Racism Is Fueling A Pharma Scandal Over A Billion-Dollar Patent

An unprecedented deal between a pharmaceutical company and a Native American tribe has sparked a backlash, including a new bill to prevent an unusual legal strategy. But that bill is now coming under fire as a racist reaction rather than a necessary step to help people get access to cheaper drugs.Allergan, the company that produces Botox, also produces a prescription eye drop for chronic dry eyes called Restasis, which reduces inflammation. There are six patents on Restasis, all of which expire in 2024.