|
Biogen (BIIB) And Celgene (CELG): Which Is The Better Buy Right Now?
10/10/2017 6:29:57 AM
Owning either of these large-cap biotech stocks has been a great way to get rich over the past decade. Shares of Celgene Corporation have quadrupled since 2007. Biogen shareholders have seen their investment rise fivefold over the same time frame, before accounting for the Bioverativ spinoff earlier this year.
More recently, though, Biogen's returns have trailed Celgene's, and investors are right to wonder which is a better stock to buy at the moment. To answer this burning question, let's see how they stack up to each other.
