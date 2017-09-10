|
Beijing Is Home To Gates-Backed $100 Million Global Health Institute
10/9/2017 11:26:10 AM
Earlier this year, Beijing's Global Health Drug Discovery Institute officially opened its doors. The GHDDI is a non-profit, independent drug R&D institute founded by three entities: the Gates Foundation, the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University. It is backed by $100 million, which will support the institute for its first five years. The GHDDI will follow the Gates Foundation's interest in developing effective, inexpensive drugs for diseases prevalent in low-resource areas of the world, while it also assembles a screening library of molecules that have the potential for repurposing to other diseases.
