 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Beijing Is Home To Gates-Backed $100 Million Global Health Institute



10/9/2017 11:26:10 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Earlier this year, Beijing's Global Health Drug Discovery Institute officially opened its doors. The GHDDI is a non-profit, independent drug R&D institute founded by three entities: the Gates Foundation, the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University. It is backed by $100 million, which will support the institute for its first five years. The GHDDI will follow the Gates Foundation's interest in developing effective, inexpensive drugs for diseases prevalent in low-resource areas of the world, while it also assembles a screening library of molecules that have the potential for repurposing to other diseases.

Read at ChinaBio Today


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 