Week In Review: Fosun Pharma (2196) May Pay $350 Million For Second India Pharma Acquisition



10/9/2017 10:17:04 AM

Deals and Financings

• Shanghai Fosun Pharma is considering bidding $350 million for a 70% stake in India's Symbiotec Pharma, an API company;

• Zhejiang Huahai Pharma will float a $152 million bond offering to build a new biopharma facility in Hangzhou;

• Beijing's Global Health Drug Discovery Institute opened its doors earlier this year, backed by $100 million, including support from the Gates Foundation;

• Jacobson Pharma of Hong Kong raised $64 million in a private placement for M&A to expand its generics portfolio;

Trials and Approvals

• ImmunoMet Therapeutics, a US spinoff of Korea's HanAll Biopharma, began a Phase I trial of its lead candidate in solid tumor cancer patients.

Read at ChinaBio Today


