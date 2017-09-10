|
Week In Review: Fosun Pharma (2196) May Pay $350 Million For Second India Pharma Acquisition
10/9/2017 10:17:04 AM
Deals and Financings
• Shanghai Fosun Pharma is considering bidding $350 million for a 70% stake in India's Symbiotec Pharma, an API company;
• Zhejiang Huahai Pharma will float a $152 million bond offering to build a new biopharma facility in Hangzhou;
• Beijing's Global Health Drug Discovery Institute opened its doors earlier this year, backed by $100 million, including support from the Gates Foundation;
• Jacobson Pharma of Hong Kong raised $64 million in a private placement for M&A to expand its generics portfolio;
Trials and Approvals
• ImmunoMet Therapeutics, a US spinoff of Korea's HanAll Biopharma, began a Phase I trial of its lead candidate in solid tumor cancer patients.
